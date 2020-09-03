SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police began searching for a driver Thursday who hit a pedestrian early that morning, killing him, and drove off before first responders arrived on the scene.

San Jose Police Officers responded to a call around 6 a.m. of a car versus pedestrian collision in the area of Santa Clara Street and Notre Dame Avenue. They arrived to find the victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to the officers’ investigation, a car hit the pedestrian while he was walking in a marked crosswalk and the driver immediately drove off after the accident.

Responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators did not identify him, but they will after the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirms the victim’s identity and notifies his next of kin.

Detectives described the suspect’s vehicle as a tanker-type truck.

The accident is San Jose’s 28th traffic fatality of 2020 and the 12th auto-versus-pedestrian collision.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective McMahon #3913 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.