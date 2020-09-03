SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his grandfather near Santa Cruz on Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday to a stabbing reported in the 700 block of Heath Cove, located off of 17th Avenue.
The 80-year-old victim had a stab wound to his neck and was taken to Dominican Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies found the grandson, identified as Phillip Talyansky, who was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, battery and elder abuse.
More details about the stabbing and what led to it were not immediately released by the sheriff’s office.
