NEWARK (CBS SF) — The Newark Police Department said Friday it investigated a bomb threat sent to the Newark Unified School District earlier that day in a mass email.
In a tweet sent Friday afternoon, the department said it determined the threat wasn’t credible.
The department said it was working with the district and other agencies to identify the source of the threat.
@newark_usd has received anonymous bomb threat messages via apparent mass email. Our SRO team is working w NUSD & other lE agencies on identifying the source
As a precaution we have also conducted site security walk throughs & determined the threats are not considered credible pic.twitter.com/GcBL9aJw4m
— Newark Police Department (@NewarkCA_Police) September 4, 2020
Officers began patrolling the district office’s campus as a precaution. No students were on campus due to the district they are attending online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KPIX will update this story when new details become available.
