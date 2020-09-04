SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Two San Bruno residents were arrested and face felony charges for allegedly vandalizing City Hall and a school late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to an alarm at City Hall, located on El Camino Real, around 11:55 p.m. Police said officers found damage to portions of the building and the suspects had left the area.
Following an investigation, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing City Hall and a nearby school around the same time.
Pictures posted on the department’s Twitter account showed broken skylights, a broken rooftop air conditioner, along with damage to a lobby.
SBPD officers arrest suspects in Conspiracy and felony vandalism of San Bruno City Hall and nearby elementary school. https://t.co/9NUuwttttN pic.twitter.com/GkYTAU9ZjH
— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) September 4, 2020
Both suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail for charges related to felony vandalism, conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail. Police have not released any additional details about the suspects.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact San Bruno Police at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
