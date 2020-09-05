HAYWARD (CBS SF) – BART trains will not be traveling Saturday, Sunday or Monday between the Bay Fair and South Hayward stations as crews replace track and track components, BART officials said.

Free Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses will be available for riders to get around the work but doing so will add 20 to 40 minutes to a trip.

The work is being done just south of the Hayward station and consists of replacing some critical track parts including a 50-year-old interlocking, which allows trains to cross from one track to another.

Future shutdowns are planned for Sept. 19-20 and Oct. 3-4, according to BART officials.

People living and working near the track work may see bright lights at night and experience noise. But the noise is expected to be no louder than during previous work, BART officials said.

The work is expected to reduce the noise of trains through the area and make the system safer and more reliable.

Money for the project is coming from Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure approved in 2016 by voters in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties.

