SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A blistering holiday-weekend heat wave is on track to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday. In Santa Rosa the temperature shot up to 108 degrees by early Sunday afternoon; Livermore hit 109 degrees before 3 p.m. as an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. remained in effect for the entire Bay Area.

The exceptionally high temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year and transmission losses due to wildfires have cut into supplies. Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid said up to 3 million customers could lose power for up to four hours Sunday evening.

RELATED: Creek Fire: National Guard Helicopter Crews Rescue 207 Trapped Campers

He said where those outages occur are up to local utilities. The Creek Fire forced the closure of a 915-megawatt hydropower station in Madera County and a wildfire in Southern California nicked out transmission lines carrying hundreds of additional kilowatts.

Cal ISO was projecting a 4,000-megawatt shortfall and urged people to conserve electricity by not using appliances and keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees or above.

“I think it’s fair to say that without significant conservation and help from customers today we’ll have to have some rolling outages,” Cal ISO Vice President Eric Schmitt said.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger. Some of the state’s largest and deadliest fires in recent years have been sparked by downed power lines and other utility equipment.

“With today’s excessive heat, increased #electricity demand and #wildfires taking out transmission lines, system energy supplies could be up to 4,000 megawatts short this evening,” California ISO said Sunday afternoon on Twitter. The agency asked the public to conserve as much as possible from 3 to 9 p.m. with the hope of avoiding or at least limiting rolling power outages.

Alameda Municipal Power, the provider for the city of Alameda, said a declaration of a Stage 3 emergency resulting in outages is “likely” in a message to customers Sunday.

Marin Clean Energy issued a similar announcement Sunday and like other providers said California is in a “extreme heat storm.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is taking “aggressive” steps to free electrical capacity and reduce demand.

“California has always been the canary in the coal mine for climate change, and this weekend’s events only underscore that reality,”

Newsom said in a statement. “Wildfires have caused system failures, while near record energy demand is predicted as a multi-state heat wave hits the West Coast for the second time in a matter of weeks.”

Customers are asked to shift the bulk of energy use to late night or early daytime hours.

Steps customers can take include setting air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits; deferring use of major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; unplugging devices not in use; closing blinds and drapes; using fans when possible; and limiting time the refrigerator door is open

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report