SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A pair of small earthquakes struck the East Bay late Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck southeast of San Leandro near Lake Chabot around 11:36 a.m., followed by a magnitude 3.4 that struck the same area at 11:43 a.m.
According to visitors to the USGS website, light shaking was reported by people in the East Bay, parts of the Peninsula and San Francisco.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
