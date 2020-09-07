COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
WILLITS (CBS SF) — Cal Fire reported a new wildfire north of Willits Monday afternoon and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations, fearing the wind-driven flames could quickly spread to homes.

The Oak Fire is burning in the vicinity of Big John Road and 3rd Gate Road north of Willits just west of Highway 101 and it is quickly expanding.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Willits High School.

About 25 acres had burned as of 2:30, according to Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday as the fire danger will be increased by winds gusting from 30-50 mph.

