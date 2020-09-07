NOVQTO (CBS SF) — Police in Novato have arrested a man suspected of setting a string of fires, after officers allegedly spotted him starting a fire near the Novato creek area, on Monday.
Novato police booked 55-year-old John Davies into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of committing multiple acts of arson.
Davies, a transient, allegedly set fire to a tree in the 1500 block of South Novato, and later, started a fire on Diablo Ave. and Novato Blvd.
Officers responded at around 5 p.m. to the first two fires and tried to put out the fires using their extinguishers. They were later joined by Novato firefighters. During an area search, officers spotted and apprehended Davies allegedly in the act of starting another blaze.
In a statement, police encouraged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious fire activity, especially under red flag conditions.
“We would like to thank the Novato Fire Protection District and the community members who quickly reported the fires. Remember if you see something, say something!”
