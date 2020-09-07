ALAMEDA (CBS) — Police in Alameda were asking for the community’s help in finding an out-of-compliance sex registrant who failed to appear in court last Monday on indecent exposure charges.

Darion Bradford was arrested Aug. 25 as the suspect in multiple indecent exposure offenses following an investigation that started in July after a woman reported that a man engaged in a lewd act after striking up a casual conversation, police said.

A second report was made the next day about a man exposing himself to a woman in a cafe’s outside dining area.

Investigators identified Bradford as a suspect in both cases.

Alameda police said Bradford had previously been arrested in late 2019 as the suspect in four other indecent exposure cases.

Bradford, who had been released on bond, failed to appear for his court date on Monday.

Police ask anyone who sees him to contact the department immediately at (510) 337-8340.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.