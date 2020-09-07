ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, Sunday afternoon after one vehicle forced another off the road and into a power pole, and then itself crashed seconds later, Antioch police said.

Police said that at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was driving a large SUV with four passengers, and got into a dispute with the 42-year-old man driving a smaller SUV.

The larger SUV chased the smaller one at high speed on 10th and H Streets near downtown Antioch when the driver of the larger vehicle rammed the smaller one off the roadway, into a power pole and parked cars.

The larger SUV lost control, as well, striking parked cars a short distance away. Three of that vehicle’s five occupants were ejected, police said.

All seven of the two vehicles’ occupants were taken to area hospitals.

The two occupants of the smaller, the 42-year-old driver and his 34-year-old female passenger, suffered major injuries, police said. They had to be extricated from the wreckage of their vehicle. The fivepeople in the larger SUV were all treated and released.

The 28-year-old driver of the larger SUV was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or to text-a-tip to 274637

(CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.