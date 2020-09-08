HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A man who allegedly wore a curly wig to rob a bank in Hayward was arrested with the help of an eyewitness, police said.
According to a department statement, the suspect walked into the bank with a note demanding money and put a gun on the counter, which was later found to be loaded. A customer who saw the robbery take place called dispatch and provided authorities with what police called an “excellent” description.
Police said the suspect attempted to get away on bike but rode towards officers headed to the scene. He was found with the bank’s money, a loaded gun and other getaway tools.
“Without the keen awareness of the customer, this bank robbery may have been more difficult to solve,” police said.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
