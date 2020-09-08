PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Labor Day stabbing on a Pacifica beach that left the victim hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Pacifica police said officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Cabrillo Highway at around 12:05 a.m. Saturday to investigation reports of an altercation between two groups.

When they arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound at the south end of Pacifica State Beach. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a local trauma unit. His condition was not released.

The officers determined that a group of subjects had been at the beach when an argument escalated between two of the subjects. One member of the group, the victim, attempted to separate the two.

He was stabbed with a knife. The suspect fled on foot southbound on the beach.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Sebastian Kibblewhite, who lived in Pacifica. Detectives conducted further investigation and later located and apprehended Kibblewhite without incident.

He wasbooked at the San Mateo County jail in Redwood City for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at the Pacifica Police Department, 650-738-7314, refer to case 20-2672.