TIBURON (KPIX/CBS SF) — The police chief of the City of Tiburon is stepping down , according to a report in the Marin Independent Journal.

Chief Michael Cronin is resigning after 12 years amid a blacklash over his handling of the George Floyd protests and a recent incident involving an officer and the only Black clothing store owner in Tiburon.

Cronin’s departure comes on the heels of Sgt. Michael Blasi, who resigned not long after he was videotaped confronting a Black business owner who was unloading inventory into his store at one in the morning, last August. Owner Yema Khalif said he was insulted by the officer’s demand to prove he owned the store and feels Blasi would have behaved differently if he had been white.

Cronin denies his departure is linked to the incident. Town Manager Greg Chanis said he chose the date to ” coincide with his military anniversary in 1966.”

Tiburon Mayor Alice Fredericks told the Marin IJ she was not surprised by the announcement, but it came “a few weeks earlier than expected.

Cronin’s last day will be Sunday.