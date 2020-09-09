SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police on Tuesday said they arrested three men last week in connection with a series of burglaries in which the suspects stole bikes after forcing their way into homes in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood.

Investigators believe the trio is linked to at least three burglaries, two in August and one last week.

After speaking to witnesses, officers were able get a description of the suspects. Then last Wednesday, a plainclothes officer spotted two of the suspects near Pier 27 as they attempted to steal a bike.

Officers identified the pair as brothers Header Cauich, 30, and Daniel Cauich, 34, both of San Francisco, and took them into custody.

That same day, officers patrolling the 400 block of Broadway spotted the third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Xoolcaamal of San Francisco, and took him into custody as well.

All three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Xoolcaamal was also arrested in connection with unrelated burglary warrants, while both Header and Daniel Cauich were both also arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property, police said.

Back in 2016, both brothers and a third suspect were charged with murder for the June 5, 2016 killing of Larry Teevy, 55, but the charges against the brothers didn’t stick.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate whether other home burglaries in North Beach are linked to the suspects.

Police are reminding residents to remember to lock their doors and windows, and recommend other measures like surveillance cameras or motion lights.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is being asked to contact police’s 24-hour anonymous tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

