SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County was among a handful of others across the state Tuesday to move into a less restrictive tier in the state’s reopening plan amid the pandemic.

“Under the Red Tier, a number of sectors can open under the state order,” said County Counsel James Williams.

Williams said the most restrictive orders between the county and state would apply, which in this case is Santa Clara County, and that the county’s risk reduction plan for reopening would need to be followed.

The county gave the green light for fitness studios, gyms, indoor personal care services, museums, zoos and aquariums to open with modifications.

Movie theaters, places of worship and indoor dining is not allowed. Schools can reopen if the county remains in the red tier for 14 days.

But on Tuesday evening, a group of parents, teachers and students rallied at a busy intersection in Mountain View to reopen schools. The effort was part of a statewide rally.

“It’s just not cutting it, it’s just not working,” said Ili Bar-Sade.

The parents said it felt like some kids were being left behind with distance learning.

Dana Sher, a parent of a first grader in Cupertino, was one of many that held up signs that read “School is Safe” and “Classroom Education is Essential.”

“She can’t go to school, she can’t see her friends, she can’t meet her teacher,” Sher said. “We want schools to reopen.”

“They’re all at home suffering, we’re all suffering,” said Yoni Shternhell who has three children in school.

But while some businesses have been allowed to reopen such as fitness studios, YogaSix Mountain View co-owner Toni King said that she likely will not open.

She said the order, which allows fitness studios and gyms to open at 10% capacity in the Red Tier, would make it impossible to survive.

King plans to continue offering personal training and outdoor classes where she can teach more students and make more money to keep the studio open.

“So far the guidelines aren’t very clear, is it 10 percent of the whole studio square footage or 10 percent of the actual studio itself, so that’s anywhere from 1.7 students to 3.4 students per class,” King said. “It’s a day-to-day roller coaster and we’re just trying to put our hands in the air and enjoy the ride, because there’s nothing else we can do right now.”