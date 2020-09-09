OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A historic outbreak of wildfires across Northern California left a massive layer of smoke draped over the San Francisco Bay Area, turning skies early Wednesday into an eerie dark orange haze and covering cars, yards and homes with layers of ash.

More than 2 million acres have burned so far in a series of wildfires with the Bear and Creek fires currently raging to the east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered Wednesday morning with a layer of darkness.

Wednesday Fire Updates

A record-breaking streak of Spare the Air alerts for the region was in its fourth week, with Wednesday being a record 23rd consecutive day.

“The Labor Day weekend heat wave, combined with tailpipe exhaust and lingering wildfire smoke, is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The air district urged residents to drive less and stay indoors to protect their health during smoggy and smoky days.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service said there was no immediate relief on the way.

“The bad news about Wednesday is that smoke and haze will linger around the Bay Area and the Central Coast due to the wildfires in California, as well as the Pacific Northwest,” forecasters said. “Satellite imagery has displayed smoke being brought down the coastline.”

“Suspended smoke will descend closer to the surface and could lead to darker skies and worsening air quality today,” NWS forecasters posted in Twitter. “This is beyond the scope of our models so we rely on your reports!”

Ash was falling from skies from Danville to San Jose to San Francisco. Click To Check Air Quality By Zip Code

Social media was filled with local residents posting photos and comments about the smoke-filled skies.

Roqo took to Twitter — “7:30 am in San Francisco. This is the light and the color of the sky. Honestly I am a bit panicked. I thought it’s 3am.”

Lisa Mycka Water also noted the darken skies — “Good morning. Yesterday the sun was pink, today the entire sky.”

Others also posted photos.

Ash is still falling this morning…or… is it night? @KPIXtv