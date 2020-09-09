VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Because of what the U.S. Forest Service calls “unprecedented and historic fire conditions” throughout California, the forest service is closing all national forests in the state.

The forest service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced Wednesday the temporary closure of 10 national forests throughout California, in additional to the eight national forests already closed because of wildfires.

The additional forests closed include the Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest, and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The closures will be effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change, the forest service said.

Explosive growth of fires throughout California on Tuesday led to this updated decision.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore in a press statement. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires.”

The forest service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manages 18 National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, which encompasses over 20 million acres across California, and assists forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands. National forests supply 50 percent of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state.

