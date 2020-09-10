LAS VEGAS (CBS SF) – While the Raiders have moved from the Bay Area to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, local fans of the Silver and Black will to be able to catch eight regular season games on KPIX 5.

NFL on CBS coverage of the Raiders 2020 season begins on Sunday, September 13th at 10 a.m. as they head on the road in their opener against the Carolina Panthers.

KPIX 5 is also airing three AFC West showdowns, including the team’s visit to Arrowhead Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (October 11th at 10 a.m.) and both home and away matchups against the Denver Broncos (November 15th at 1:05 p.m. and January 3rd at 1:25 p.m.)

Other games airing on KPIX include matchups against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders new home, will not be open to fans this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Raiders on KPIX 5 Schedule (All Times Pacific)

9/13 at Panthers (10 a.m.)

9/27 at Patriots (10 a.m.)

10/4 vs. Bills (1:25 p.m.)

10/11 at Chiefs (10 a.m.)

11/15 vs. Broncos (1:05 p.m.)

11/29 at Falcons (10 a.m.)

12/6 at New York Jets (10 a.m.)

1/3/21 at Broncos (1:25 p.m.)