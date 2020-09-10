SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco announced Thursday that the city will allow personal services and indoor gyms to reopen for limited indoor operations next Monday after the months-long closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials announced the second phase of the citywide reopening, which includes allowing indoor personal services and indoor gyms to serve a limited number of customers. Included among the businesses allowed to reopen are hair salons, barber shops, massage services and nail salons, which the city originally planned to open much later.

“These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” Breed said in a press release.

The second phase begins next Monday, Sept. 14. Along with the previously referenced businesses, the city will permit hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment like outdoor movies, and outdoor tour buses and boats to operate, as long as the city’s guidelines for outdoor activities during the pandemic are enforced.

“It’s on all of us to keep doing our part so that we can get more businesses reopened, get our kids back in school, and keep making progress on our economic recovery,” Breed said.

Businesses will continue to reopen as long as the city sees a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases, officials said. To support a safer reopening, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development is coordinating the distribution of free personal protective equipment for small businesses in need. Business owners that would like to request a 30-day supply of hand sanitizer, surgical masks, and face shields can find participating organizations online.

Next week, the city also plans to open community hubs to support students with their distance learning. The city will also allow In-person learning and child and youth development activities on a rolling basis, meaning more will open as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease.

Officials expect in-class learning for TK-sixth grade to resume on Sept. 21 in a limited capacity.

The city continues to make progress against the coronavirus since it saw a spike in cases back in June. The city started its reopening process after the state gave it permission on Aug. 28. As of Sept. 3, there had been over 10,000 cases and 88 deaths in San Francisco alone.

“Today, as we prepare to reopen additional businesses indoors for the first time in months, it’s important to remember that our progress is not automatic or inevitable,” said Joaquín Torres, Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “We’re able to move forward again, for the second time in less than a month, thanks to the personal sacrifices of so many San Franciscans to slow the spread. Let’s honor those sacrifices by continuing to do what’s necessary to stop this virus and keep reopening. Our small businesses are counting on us.”

To see San Francisco’s reopening plan, visit SF.gov/reopening. The rest of the reopening phases are as follows:

September 14 – Low Risk Outdoor and Indoor Activities

Indoor personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage services, tattoo and piercing, with limited capacity

Indoor gyms, including one-on-one personal training, at limited capacity

Hotels and other lodging, including short-term rentals

Places of worship and political activities (one person at a time indoors for individual prayer or campaign office use; up to 50 people outdoors)

Outdoor tour buses and open-air boats, with limited capacity

Drive-in movies, with limited capacity

Outdoor family entertainment, such as mini-golf, batting cages, and go-carts, with limited capacity, (but not amusement park rides and playgrounds at this time)

September 21 – Indoor Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums and TK-6th grade in-person learning

Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums at a limited capacity and with a submitted health and safety plan

In-classroom learning: TK-6th grade on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan

GOAL: End of September, Low Risk Indoor Activities

Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; up to 50 people outdoors)

GOAL: October, Middle School in-person learning

Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan

GOAL: November, High Schools, additional learning activities

High schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan