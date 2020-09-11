CHICO (CBS SF) — A massive wildfire raging near Oroville grew to 244,203 acres by early Friday, devastating small mountain communities, burning homes, destroying life-long memories, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving at least 26 families worried about loved ones who are still missing.

At a Thursday evening fire update, Butte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Bell said his agency had responded to 124 calls of missing people and that 98 had been located. A desperate search was on for others and he warned that the list could grow over the next 24 hours.

Among the missing were Sandy Butler and her husband, who had called their son to say they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond.

They have not been heard from since that call.

“We’re still hoping and praying for good news,” said Jessica Fallon, who has two children with the Butler’s grandson and considers them her own grandparents. “Everything is replaceable, but not my grandparents’ lives. I’d rather lose everything than those two. They kind of held the family together.”

Fallon said she’d been peppering hospitals with phone calls in search of her grandparents. There was no word of them late Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the wait for the family of 16-year-old Josiah William turned tragic on Thursday. His family said DNA had revealed the remains of one of the 10 victims found had positively identified the body as his.

“He was alone, terrified and ran for his life,” his mother, Jessica Williams told CBS Sacramento. “My son was a good, smart, caring young boy that died alone and it kills me thinking about what he was going through.”

Christina Som got the call she had been praying for. Her step-father, whose home had been destroyed, was found huddled with 10 of his neighbors in their cars.

“We didn’t know if he was hurt or if something happened or if he needed help,” she said. “(It’s) a really big relief, I didn’t know what to say I was pretty much speechless.”

Sadly, this is not new for Butte County residents. In 2018, the Camp Fire killed 85 people as it raced through Paradise and Cancow at breakneck speed, overwhelming residents as they tried to flee.

Just like in that blaze, Bell said, forensic anthropologists from nearby CSU-Chico State have been added to search teams to help recover the remains of fire victims.

As seems to be the case during this late summer of fire in Northern California, officials have renamed the Bear Fire as part of a larger North Complex. It is now the North Complex West Zone.

At Thursday night’s briefing Cal Fire officials revealed the explosive growth of the Bear Creek offshoot of the complex. Cal Fire Chief John Messina said the agency received a call on Sept. 8th that a fire had jumped the fire lines at Burks Lake.

Over the next 18 hours it traveled 30 miles, leaving in its wake a path of death and destruction. As of early Friday, the Bear Creek portion of the complex stood at 67,295 acres, was 5 percent contained and had destroyed at least 2,000 structures.

One more radar summary: this is for the #BearFire during its downhill run to #LakeOroville, followed by a northward push in the middle of the night culminating in a deep #PyroCb pulse. I haven't dug into what caused the northward shift yet. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/xJRZwRtedN — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) September 11, 2020

“This is a fire that is impossible to fight directly as it moved through these communities it made a run that we have described as historic” said Cal Fire Chief Shane Laundersdale, who is the North Complex West Zone operations manager. “Many of the structures that were impacted…were destroyed in the path of the fire.”

Because of the fire danger still in the area, Cal Fire has not been able to get damage assessment teams deployed.

“The terrain is difficult,” Massina said. “The weather is hot and there is a massive amount of control lines to put in. We are asking for patience from those who have been evacuated.”

Among the most devastated communities was the hamlet of Berry Creek, with a population of 525 people. Photos and videos of the area have shown widespread destruction — homes turned to ash and abandoned vehicles burned down to their metal frames.

While a heavy smoke layer the fire has cooled temperatures and elevated humidity, it also has all but grounded any help firefighters were getting from air support.

Cal Fire meteorologist Dan Borsum said at Thursday night’s briefing that there will not be any major improvement in the skies for several days.