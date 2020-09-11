CAMPBELL (KPIX) — A Campbell man claims the United States Postal Service is breaking the law and he said he has the evidence to prove it.

“It has one job, get us mail,” said Larry Schwarz.

Schwarz, who has lived at his home since the 1990s, said the problems with the USPS have become worse over the years.

According to Schwarz, the USPS said it had attempted to deliver a package at his home on August 11, 2020 at 7:25 p.m. Schwarz said surveillance camera recordings, which are time stamped and were obtained by KPIX, show that no one attempted to make a delivery at his home.

The video, however, shows an Amazon worker pulling up in a van and having no problem accessing the home to deliver a package less than ten minutes prior.

“It’s a regular residential street, there’s plenty of parking, they could’ve easily accessed it,” Schwarz said. “Then, this past Saturday, a package was supposed to come and they just marked it as ‘delivered.’ I didn’t actually get it until yesterday.”

Schwarcz said that he has also sometimes received alerts that the USPS has delivered a package or letter, which hasn’t actually been delivered.

In February, area residents reported similar issues and delays in receiving mail.

On Wednesday, two lawmakers reported that they had discovered significant delays in the delivery of prescriptions via the USPS.

A USPS spokesperson said that the postmaster contacted Schwarz directly and admitted the carrier made a mistake and will get additional training.

Schwarz believes that the inaccurate labels of the deliveries are a violation of 18 U.S. Code 1712, which states that it is a crime if a “Postal Service officer or employee … makes a false entry in any record, book or account, required by law or the rules or regulations of the Postal Service … for the purpose of fraudulently increasing his compensation or the compensation of the postmaster.”

“Two postal carriers on two separate occasions have told me that, yeah, they were kind of instructed to do that for the big customers they have, (like) Amazon.com, so that their on-time delivery record looks better,” said Schwarz. “How do I feel? Frustrated. It’s aggravating.”