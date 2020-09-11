SHAVER LAKE, Fresno County (CBS SF) — Firefighters battling a massive wildfire in tinder-dry and bark beetle infested Sierra forest near Shaver Lake were confronted with a new threat — a cache of avalanche explosives stashed in a bunker at the China Peak ski area.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Purcell said thankfully officials had been forewarned of the explosives so fire crews were immediately pulled back to safety late Wednesday night.

“There was a known facility that stored explosives for avalanche control,” he said at Thursday night’s briefing. “We were aware of that and due to the fire there was an explosion. We had no injuries and are still working on investigating it to determine all causes.”

He said agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would take part in that investigation.

Two major wilderness hiking trails — the Pacific Crest and the John Muir — crisscross the fire zone. Purcell said infrared scanners were being used to try to local hikers in the thick forest. A group of 20 hikers had made their way to rural Florence Lake.

“We will begin an operation to get them out at 7 a.m. (Friday),” he said.

By late Thursday, the fire complex had grown to 175,893 acres, was 6 percent containment along the southern edge of the fire and at least 361 structures have been destroyed.

Damage Assessment teams reported that at least 60 single residences and at least 277 mixed commercial/residential buildings destroyed.

While a thick layer of smoke draped over the fire zone kept temperatures down and humidity levels up, it was also preventing fire officials from launching an attack of the blaze from the ski.

“It was not a great day for aircraft,” Great Basin Team 1 operations manager Chris Delaney said. “We had limited to reduced visibility on the ground. We did not fly any aircraft into the north zone for bucket drops of water or retardant.”

Early Friday, firefighters were working on halting the southwest movement of the blaze near Meadow Lakes and along Toll House Road. Officials said they were anticipating a wind shift to the south, southwest over the next few days that could challenge the fire lines along the south edge.

Crews also worked to secure areas around structures in the areas of Auberry, Shaver Lake, Hudson Lake and Huntington Lake.

Unfortunately, several homes had been destroyed along Auberry Road in the Meadow Lakes. Photos show cluster of homes and properties left in ruins as the fire blazed through. Videos also showed extensive damage down Peterson Road near Tollhouse Road.