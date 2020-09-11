FREMONT (CBS SF) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a dozen commercial burglaries was arrested this week in Fremont, police said.

Jon Nardoni, a transient, had been wanted in connection with a string of break-ins going back to July, mostly at local restaurants, including the Milk and Honey Cafe and Casa de Meza Restaurant, police said Thursday.

Police believe the suspect was driving a stolen BMW with paper plates during the burglaries. Video surveillance of the suspect and the stolen car were discovered at the sites of 10 different burglaries.

Most of the break-ins happened after entry doors were pried open and cash registers or cash were taken, police said. The stolen BMW was recovered in San Jose on Sept. 4.

Nardoni, who was on searchable probation for identity theft, was taken into custody on Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court. His case was continued to October and he was released from custody.

Fremont detectives are finalizing their investigation to present additional cases to the District Attorney’s Office. Nardoni is suspected in additional commercial burglaries within Fremont as well as in other cities.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to please contact Detective Omeed Zargham at ozargham@fremont.gov or 510-790-6900.

