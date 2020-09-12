Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire was contained early Saturday morning in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, fire officials said.
The fire was first reported at 1:30 a.m. in a warehouse located at 167 Shipley, between 4th Street and 5th Street.
Crews fully contained the fire shortly before 4:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
