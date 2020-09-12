Air Quality Index:How To Find The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:3-alarm fire, San Francisco SoMa, SFFD, Warehouse Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire was contained early Saturday morning in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, fire officials said.

3-Alarm Warehouse Fire in S.F.

A 3-Alarm warehouse fire was extinguished Saturday morning in San Francisco’s SoMa district. (Citizen App)

The fire was first reported at 1:30 a.m. in a warehouse located at 167 Shipley, between 4th Street and 5th Street.

Crews fully contained the fire shortly before 4:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments