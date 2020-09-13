OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A major computer failure forced BART officials to delay starting all service across the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, kept all stations closed and sent commuters scurrying for other options.
Officials did not release any details as the nature of the issue, but warned Sunday commuters to seek alternate transportation options.
“Partner transit agencies are providing bus service throughout BART’s service area including MUNI, AC Transit, VTA, Tri Delta, CCCTA, and WHEELS,” officials said,
BART trains normally begin rolling at 8 a.m. Sunday, but trains never began their daily runs. There was no ETA given as to when trains would begin running.
The announcement comes just a day before the transit district had been scheduled to increase the frequency of trains to serve increased weekday ridership. The system had planned to have trains on some lines running every 15 minutes during weekday commute hours.
More details as they become available
