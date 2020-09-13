SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) — After spending Saturday quarantined in their hotel rooms, Major League Baseball gave the San Francisco Giants the green light Sunday to take the field for a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

The team was forced to delay its weekend series against the Padres on Friday night when play was postponed after a player was believed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Further testing was administered to the players and other members of the Giants traveling party on Saturday. Those tests came to a different conclusion.

“The MLB-MLBPA Joint Committee, in conjunction with each team’s medical staff, reviews all positive COVID-19 tests on an individual basis to determine how each case should be handled in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and Club personnel,” a statement from MLB said Sunday.

“Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel.”

As the COVID-19 shortened regular season winds down, the Giants have rallied to a 23-22 overall mark and find themselves in contention for one of the eight National League post-season spots.