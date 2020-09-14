Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Fremont was burning Monday afternoon and reached two alarms before firefighters stopped its forward progress, fire officials said.
The fire was burning in the area of Mission Blvd. and Mill Creek Road near Interstate Highway 680, according to the Fremont Fire Department.
Cal Fire SCU said the fire’s progress was stopped at about five acres. Mill Creek Road was closed at Mission Blvd. as firefighters performed mop-up operations.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or if there was any damage. No injuries were reported.
