DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A recreational vehicle crashed along Interstate 680 in Danville Monday, blocking the roadway and causing a large backup, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 11 a.m. when a camper trailer blew a tire and crashed into the center divider on southbound I-680, just north of the El Cerro Road exit.
The trailer flipped over and landed in the northbound lanes completely demolished, leaving pieces of debris littering the roadway, the CHP said.
There were no injuries but traffic was backed up in both directions for hours after the crash as lanes remained blocked for the cleanup and investigation.
Drivers were urged to seek alternative routes.
