OAKLAND (CBS SF) – All lanes on Interstate 880 North at the Grand Avenue exit were shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian crossing the freeway, Monday night.
A Sig Alert was issued at 7:36 p.m.
The crash happened just south of Interstate 80 and caused major delays. cars were being diverted to the 7th Street exit ramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian ran out onto the road and was hit by an SUV.
CPR was administered to the pedestrian, who succumbed to the their injuries. No word as to any other injuties.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.
The Sig Alert was cancelled around 9:15 and all lanes were reopened.
