(CBS SF) – Pablo Sandoval, a longtime favorite among Giants fans for his World Series heroics, has reportedly found a new home after being released from San Francisco last week.
According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Sandoval has reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves. Sandoval will reportedly start at the team’s alternate training site.
The Braves are currently leading the National League East during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season with a 28-19 record.
Known as the “Kung Fu Panda,” Sandoval was on his second stint with the Giants, rejoining the Orange and Black in 2017 after a tumultuous two plus years with the Boston Red Sox. He had struggled at the plate this season, hitting just .220 with one homer in 82 at-bats.
Sandoval’s first run with the team was from 2008 through 2014, being part of three World Series winning teams. Perhaps his most memorable game was Game 1 of the 2012 World Series against the Detroit Tigers when he hit three home runs in his first three at-bats of the game.
