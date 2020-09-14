SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials in San Francisco on Monday announced the launch of the new Community Hubs Initiative, which will provide in-person support for distance learning and activities before and after school time for children and youth in need.

Mayor London Breed along with Department of Children, Youth and Their Families Director Maria Su and Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg announced the launch of the initiative, which included the opening of 45 hubs Monday.

“We created the Community Hubs to make sure our City’s children and youth who are most vulnerable continue to have the support and resources they need to learn, grow, and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Breed said in a press release. “I’m excited that we started the program today so that we can serve kids and families who need extra support — whether it’s help with distance learning, access to healthy food, or a place to safely interact with other kids their age.”

The mayor’s annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will also continue its ongoing distribution of back-to-school items at the Community Hubs.

The 45 Hubs launched Monday will serve approximately 800 K-6th grade students. San Francisco will continue to roll-out the Community Hubs Initiative over the coming weeks. By the middle of November, city officials estimate over 100 hub sites will be open, providing approximately 3,000 students with full-day, in-person programming and distance learning support.

In addition to giving children and youth access to technology for distance learning, the hubs will provide additional enrichment programming including STEAM, literacy, nature-based outdoor play and education, social and/or emotional support services, healthy meals and snacks, and recreation

and physical activities close to children’s homes.

The hubs will be staffed by Recreation and Parks Department employees and community-based organization providers with strong track records of implementing high-quality youth development and culturally competent programming.

In accordance with recent state and local public health guidance, the Hubs will host up to three cohorts of 14 children at over 100 sites throughout the city. Hub sites will include recreation centers, branch libraries, churches, cultural centers, and several community-based organization sites. For more information on the hubs initiative, interested parties can visit the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families’ Community Hubs Initiative website.