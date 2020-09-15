SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers moved to shore up a glaring need at wide receiver by signing veteran free agent Mohamed Sanu Sr. to the roster.

Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney first disclosed the signing in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying Sanu had inked a one-year deal with the team. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

Pumped for @Mo_12_Sanu agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 15, 2020

Sanu was a logical pick-up for the 49ers following their troubles so far this season at wide receiver and because Sanu has experience with head coach Kyle Shanahan during their time together on the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2016. Sanu’s best season was with the Falcons in 2018 when he totaled 838 yards receiving.

Last year, Sanu was traded to the New England Patriots halfway through the season. He was released by the Patriots earlier this month.

The 49ers have been decimated by injuries at the wide receiver position. The team’s top wide receiver in yardage last season, Deebo Samuel, was ruled out for the first three games this season as he works to recover from a broken foot during training camp. Rookie first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk was also injured in camp and was inactive for Game 1. It’s not clear yet whether he will be available Sunday against the Jets in New York.

A third wide receiver, Richie James, Jr., was injured during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and his status for Sunday was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. Receivers Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne combined for just four catches for 41 yards against the Cardinals, while receiver Dante Pettis was held without a catch.

ALSO READ: 49ers Seek To Identify, Ban Fan Who Sent Racist Messages to Cardinals Safety Budda Baker

In addition, tight end George Kittle, the team’s top offensive weapon who all 49er players in receiving yards last season, sprained his knee during the Cardinals game. While he returned to play, he had no catches in the second half. His status for Sunday was listed as questionable.