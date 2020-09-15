SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer was under fire Tuesday after an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he called her ‘Crazy Nancy’ in an apparent attempt to make light of the President Trump’s insulting nickname for her.

Pelosi was on CNBC Tuesday morning to discuss the congressional stalemate in coronavirus stimulus talks when Cramer began riffing on what a conversation at the White House about a deal might sound like. “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” said Cramer to Pelosi, before immediately apologizing.

“Sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term,” Cramer said.

“But you just did,” said the Pelosi, who appeared to laugh it off. “But you just did.”

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term …” Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.” pic.twitter.com/4k2Cw5WL0d — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020

Cramer continued to try to apologize, saying, ” You know what I mean. The reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call … look, you’ve spent your whole life in public service.”

“Let me just say this,” Pelosi interjected. “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is.”

At the end of the interview, Cramer tried again to walk back his comment.

“You know I was being facetious when I used the term involving you,” he said. “I respect you. Anyone who gives their life to public service and is Speaker of the House should not be called that name. I don’t even want to use it again.”

Pelosi reassured Cramer, saying, “Don’t worry about that. Let that be your biggest problem of the day.”

The negative response on social media caused “Jim Cramer” to trend on Twitter, with the CNBC being assailed for being misogynistic and disrespectful to the House Speaker, and calling for his dismissal.

Cramer defended himself following the outcry on social media, saying he had apologized to Pelosi right away and social media posts criticizing him were using a snippet of his remarks out of context.

I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn't imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Advocacy group Time’s Up, which works to eliminate gender discrimination in the workplace, said in a tweet that Cramer’s words were harmful despite his intent.

Whether @JimCramer meant to insult Nancy Pelosi or simply refer to Trump’s disparaging attacks, the harmful effects are the same. We’re calling on journalists to stop circulating sexist labels that betray women’s skills, insights, & lived experiences as leaders. #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/GLMSH6ffV4 — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 15, 2020

