SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man died in a collision between a vehicle and big-rig on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 1:17 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 south of Tully Road.
The 22-year-old San Jose resident was driving a 2017 Honda Accord and struck the rear of the big-rig driven by a 40-year-old Hollister man, CHP officials said.
He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
The crash blocked the four right northbound lanes of the highway. All lanes reopened as of shortly after 3 a.m
