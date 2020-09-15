REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — People cited for health order violations in San Mateo County can now appeal by submitting a form along with the fine amount within 14 days of receiving the citation.

The request form is available at https://cmo.smcgov.org/sites/cmo.smcgov.org/files/CMO%20Health%20Hearing%20Form-fillable.pdf.

Along with an advance deposit of the fine amount and a copy of the citation, the request form must be submitted to the county manager’s office at 400 County Center, Redwood City. A dispute officer will then review the citation and appeal and set a hearing date or close-of evidence date within 60 days.

The county announced the new hearing request process on Sep. 10, after the Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance on Aug. 4, which imposes fines on individuals, organizations and businesses who violate health orders.

Violations include failure to wear a face covering in public situations when around people outside of one’s household. The county’s health order also requires social distancing, social gatherings of 50 people or less, and implementation of social distancing protocol in business places.

Individuals can be fined up to $100 for a first violation, $200 for a second and $500 for additional violations. Businesses can be fined between $250 and $3,000 per violation depending on the gravity of the violation, prior warnings, efforts to comply or intent to profit.

San Mateo County remains in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which indicates “widespread” COVID-19 risk. This means that schools must do distance learning (unless they have a waiver), indoor dining is prohibited and restaurants can only operate outdoors with modifications.

