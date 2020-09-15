SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Prosecutors have officially charged Fairfield residents Jorge Vazquez and Camille Yvette McAlister with murder for the fatal shooting of Kevin Santisteban as he ride in a vehicle on Highway I-80 on Sept. 5th, authorities said.

According to the East Bay Times, the charging records filed with the court included enhancements for allegedly lying in wait, which make Vazquez and McAlister eligible for the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.

They were also charged with attempting to kill two other people.

According to a press release issued by the San Pablo Police Department, on Saturday morning Sept 5 just after midnight, the 21-year-old Santisteban was struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle traveling on the freeway.

Santisteban unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. San Pablo police investigators began working leads in the fatal shooting and within 24 hours, Vazquez and McAlister were identified as suspects.

The following evening at 6:30 p.m., police took Vazquez into custody on the 200 block of E. Tabor Avenue in Fairfield. Later that Sunday night at around 10:50 p.m., McAlister was arrested at the San Pablo Police Department.

Vazquez was subsequently booked into Martinez Detention Facility for homicide as well as an unrelated probation violation warrant from Alameda County. McAlister was booked into Martinez Detention Facility originally as an accessory to commit homicide.

San Pablo police said this was still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150.