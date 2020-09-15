BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California Police Department (UCPD) announced Tuesday that its increasing patrols along the Grizzly Peak Corridor.
The UCPD says its increased presence is in reaction to reports of people lighting fireworks and bonfires along the turnouts of Grizzly Peak Boulevard between Centennial Drive and Claremont Avenue in recent days.
“Because this area along Grizzly Peak Boulevard resides within the jurisdictions of several law enforcement agencies (Oakland PD, UC Berkeley PD and East Bay Regional Parks PD), you will likely see an increased law enforcement presence in the area,” the UCPD announcement read.
The UCPD asks that residents report anyone igniting fireworks or setting fires immediately.
The numbers to call are the following:
Berkeley PD: 510-981-5900
UC Berkeley PD: 510-642-6760
East Bay Regional Parks PD: 510-881-1833
Oakland PD: 510-238-3455
The department noted that calls to the wrong dispatch center will be transferred to the correct jurisdiction.
