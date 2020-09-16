Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Life-Threatening Injuries, San Francisco, Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on San Francisco’s Treasure Island late Tuesday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. in the area of Avenue of the Palms and Ninth Street.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a concrete barrier. No one else was involved in the crash, according to police.

No other details about the crash were immediately available Wednesday morning.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments