SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on San Francisco’s Treasure Island late Tuesday night, police said.
The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. in the area of Avenue of the Palms and Ninth Street.
The driver was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a concrete barrier. No one else was involved in the crash, according to police.
No other details about the crash were immediately available Wednesday morning.
