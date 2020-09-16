SAN PABLO (BCN) — Police on Sunday recovered turtles and baby chicks stolen last week in a burglary at a San Pablo pet supply store.
A suspect in the burglary Sept. 7 at El Granero Feed & Pet Supplies at 2228 Church Lane was identified via surveillance video and officers saw and detained the person on Sunday.
In the suspect’s backpack were “some baby chicks stuffed in a plastic box” and three turtles.
“Luckily the turtles and some of the chicks were unharmed,” the San Pablo Police Department said on its Facebook page.
An officer contacted the owner of the pet store, who retrieved the stolen animals.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.