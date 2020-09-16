CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old woman died in a car collision Wednesday morning in Cupertino, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on the ramp from southbound state Highway 85 to southbound Interstate Highway 280.
The person who died was driving a 2003 Lexus on the ramp from northbound Highway 85 to southbound Highway 280 when she apparently lost control of the vehicle and drove over an elevated dirt median.
Her Lexus traveled onto the other ramp and struck a 2015 Lexus, which caused both vehicles to hit a wood and metal guardrail, CHP officials said. The driver of the 2003 Lexus died in the collision.
The other victim was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the CHP. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office plans to release information on the deceased after identifying her and informing her family that she’s passed.
