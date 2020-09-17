OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police and fire crews rescued a man from a van on fire while it rolled down an I-880 offramp Thursday morning.
Emergency dispatchers received reports at around 7:40 a.m. of a burning vehicle on an offramp from southbound I-880 to Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland International Airport.
Oakland Police and Oakland Fire still on scene, driver now on way to hospital. OFF RAMP CLOSED SB-880 Hegenberger. Please use alternate routes. #CHP pic.twitter.com/BoBaypeK3D
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 17, 2020
Police and firefighters arrived to a Comcast van on fire, rolling along the offramp. Responders managed to stop the vehicle and pull the driver from the fire. Fire crews then extinguished the flames.
Crews took the driver, who police did not identify, to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition was unknown as of press time.
