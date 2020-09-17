SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating three separate shootings within a two-hour period Wednesday night that all sent people to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The first shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lane Street in the Bayview District, where a 24-year-old woman heard gunshots then realized she was struck in the lower body, according to police.

The woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening, saw a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. No other suspect details were provided by police.

The second shooting was reported at about 8:35 p.m. in the area of Caledonia and Sparrow streets in the Mission District.

A 39-year-old man was struck by gunfire from a vehicle driving by. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, and no suspect description was immediately released.

The third shooting was reported at 8:57 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue in the Bayview. Two suspects approached a 31-year-old man and demanded his property, then shot him and fled in their vehicle with his backpack and car keys, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

