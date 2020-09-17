SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting near Downtown San Jose last month.
According to police, 32-year-old Hector Castillo was arrested by the department’s Covert Response Unit in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Jose Gaytan.
Castillo is accused of shooting Gaytan on the 400 block of North 12th Street around 8 a.m. on August 24th. When police arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. Gaytan was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police said Castillo was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Santa Clara County jail without bail. According to jail records, Castillo is expected to appear in court on Friday.
The killing was San Jose’s 24th homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Tips can also be given anonymously to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.
