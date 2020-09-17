Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Firefighters, Luke Montrose, Risk, Smoke, Wildfire

(CBS News) — Emerging research suggests that the smoke firefighters breathe on the front lines of wildfires is putting them at greater risk from the coronavirus, with potentially lethal effects.

Environmental toxicologist Luke Montrose, an assistant professor of Community and Environmental Health at Boise State University, has spent the last decade expanding our understanding of how wood smoke exposure impacts human health.

Much of his current research is focused on protecting the long-term health of wildland firefighters and the communities they serve.

>>Read more at CBSNews.com

Comments