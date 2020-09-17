SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following a record 30 straights days of Spare the Air alerts, there was no such alert Thursday as the region’s air quality continued to clear up – but not completely.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) said the air quality Thursday and Friday was expected to be good to moderate, but residual smoke from the Northern California wildfires is still aloft and could cause hazy skies, prompting an air quality advisory.

After 30 days of #SparetheAir Alerts, air quality is expected to be Good to Moderate today and tomorrow. An air quality advisory is in effect through Friday, 9/18 as residual smoke is still aloft and may cause smoky, hazy skies, but air quality is not expected to be unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/ilh9qudJtu — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 17, 2020

The air quality advisory was in effect through Friday, and the air quality was not expected to be unhealthy, BAAQMD said.

Onshore winds helped push smoke out of the region Wednesday, and the air quality was expected to be in the good to moderate range, not exceeding the national 24-hour health standard.

BAAQMD reminded resident that is the smell of smoke is present, stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. Those impacted by smoke set are recommended to set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD, the air district said. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.