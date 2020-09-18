OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A girl was shot and killed, and a Fresno boy arrested in an apparent homicide Wednesday in Oakland, police said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to the 1800 block of Solano Way in East Oakland after someone reported a shooting.

Inside a home, officers found a Pittsburg girl with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds. She died at the home, according to police.

Officers are conducting an investigation into what they said was a suspicious death. The girl’s name has not been released by police or the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Both the suspect and victim are under the age of 18 years old, making them both juveniles.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.