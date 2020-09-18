SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District have issued a Spare the Air Alert for parts of the North and East Bay Saturday due to wildfire smoke.

According to a press release issued by the agency, northerly winds from a passing low-pressure system forecast for Saturday are expected to bring smoke from the from 800,000-acre plus August Complex burning in the northern part of the state into the North Bay, Eastern Contra Costa County and the Livermore Valley, causing unhealthy air quality.

Our weekend forecast: Spare the Air Alert! See updates at https://t.co/FsYJ5izH83. pic.twitter.com/SoSIh8hFd6 — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 18, 2020

The coast, the Santa Clara Valley and the South Central Bay will not be as severely impacted, officials said.

The alert means it will be illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices on Saturday.

After suffering through a record 30 straights days of Spare the Air alerts due to heavy smoke from wildfires burning around the Bay Area and beyond, the region has enjoyed much better quality air since Wednesday.

Air Quality Resources:

“While the last two days brought a much-needed respite from the poor air quality the Bay Area has endured for the past month, air quality is again expected to be unhealthy due to continued impacts from wildfires,” said BAAQMD executive Jack Broadbent. “Residents should stay vigilant, track air quality conditions in their communities and head indoors if air pollution reaches unhealthy levels to protect their health.”

If possible, people living in the areas most heavily impacted by the poor air quality on Saturday should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that residents set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.