RICHMOND (CBS SF) — At least one person was killed in a triple shooting in Richmond Friday, police said.
The shooting happened at around noon in the area of 4th St. and Macdonald Ave. next to Nevin Park in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood.
Video showed a number of evidence markers in front of the 4th St. Market, across the street from the park.
Richmond police said there was no suspect in custody.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
