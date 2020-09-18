MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
Filed Under:Fatal shooting, Homicide, Iron Triangle, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — At least one person was killed in a triple shooting in Richmond Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at around noon in the area of 4th St. and Macdonald Ave. next to Nevin Park in the city’s Iron Triangle neighborhood.

Emergency personnel at scene of fatal shooting at 4th St and Macdonald Ave. in Richmond, September 18, 2020. (CBS)

Video showed a number of evidence markers in front of the 4th St. Market, across the street from the park.

Richmond police said there was no suspect in custody.

Scene of fatal shooting at 4th St and Macdonald Ave. in Richmond, September 18, 2020. (CBS)

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

