SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police were looking for the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting in Santa Rosa.

According to Santa Rosa police, just after midnight Thursday morning officers responded to a call at the 400 block of College Avenue, about two blocks east of U.S. Highway 101.

A security guard told police he found an unconscious man who was not breathing at the rear of a business. Emergency personnel arrived and discovered the victim suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police detectives determined the victim was a 29-year-old male transient from Santa Rosa. His name was not be released until his next of kin could be notified.

Police urged anyone who may have information related to this shooting to call the department’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 was being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance for information leading to the arrest of those involved in this incident.